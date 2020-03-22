Zacks: BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BiomX an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

PHGE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913. BiomX has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

About BiomX

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

