Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Compugen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 791,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,493. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

