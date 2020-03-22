Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE:DAN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $833.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

