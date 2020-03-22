Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post $132.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.13 million and the highest is $136.41 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $581.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.59 million to $585.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $618.55 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $622.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPX opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

