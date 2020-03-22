Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 525,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $838.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

