Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.33. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.25.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,025. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $121,950,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $16,614,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

