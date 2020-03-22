Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,882. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,878,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

