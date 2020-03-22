Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 541,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

