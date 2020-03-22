Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $19.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $20.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $22.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 127.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

