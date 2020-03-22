Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.62.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply