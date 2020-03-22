Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $830,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.05 million. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply