Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $830,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.05 million. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

