Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.75 Price Target for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 1,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

