Zacks: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.59 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CASI Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 234,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $368,146.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,217.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,638,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 413,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,507. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

