Zacks: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Given $17.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $13.29 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

