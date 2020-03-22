Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given $9.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.87. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

