Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $380.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

