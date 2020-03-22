Zacks: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $1,141,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 162,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,884. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

