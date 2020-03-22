Zacks: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $4.97 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

