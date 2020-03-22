Zacks: WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WidePoint an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 80,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. WidePoint has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.63.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

