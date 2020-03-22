Zano Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00007641 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $59,175.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.02729925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00190970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,069,673 coins and its circulating supply is 10,040,173 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.