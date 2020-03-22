Zap Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Zap has a total market capitalization of $435,930.52 and $36,810.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.04379574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038140 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

