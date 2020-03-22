ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 3.2% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $105.51 million and $35.39 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04337239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

