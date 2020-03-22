Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $30.95 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Zcash has a total market cap of $294.14 million and $297.29 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $30.95 or 0.00510774 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, Ovis and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00118538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00088225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,503,581 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

