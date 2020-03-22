ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $53,114.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00506971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00118320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

