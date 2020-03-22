Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $30.71 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00052750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Koinex, Sistemkoin and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and approximately $37.70 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,981.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.02109113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.03423202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00604320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00651499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00078142 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00504055 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,732,668 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Koinex, Indodax, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, TDAX, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.