Zebi Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Koinex and DDEX. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, OKEx, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

