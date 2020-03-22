Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Zebra Technologies worth $91,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

