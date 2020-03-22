Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Zebra Technologies worth $213,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $179.38 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

