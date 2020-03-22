Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $350,995.53 and $55.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

