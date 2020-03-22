Zel Price Up 33.5% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00089182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002512 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001997 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,633,500 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

