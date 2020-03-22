Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Zel has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00513111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00116590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00084938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,699,050 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.