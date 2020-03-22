ZelCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

