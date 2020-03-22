Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $199,821.82 and $208.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.02737329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00190975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

