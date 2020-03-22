ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $14.07 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1,632.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.02729925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00190970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,137,059,400 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

