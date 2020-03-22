Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $76,161.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00513651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00116738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00086254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002414 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,370,938 coins and its circulating supply is 8,323,827 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

