Zero Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $83,139.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00530765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00121522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00089233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,368,628 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,517 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

