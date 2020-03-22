Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $81,395.91 and $3,796.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,861.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.03502334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00717203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,334,426 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

