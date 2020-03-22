ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $12,342.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.04357171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00068652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00038034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.