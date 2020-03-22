Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,207.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Zilla has a total market cap of $177,744.76 and approximately $4,207.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

