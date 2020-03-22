Zilla (ZLA) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $199,175.50 and $7,542.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.02771232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.