Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $36.46 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $36.46 million and $7.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,284,662,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,993,194,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bithumb, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DEx.top, BiteBTC, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, Korbit, Huobi, Upbit, DDEX, FCoin, Zebpay, Coinone, Koinex, IDEX, Binance, DragonEX, BitForex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, OKEx, AirSwap, BitMart, UEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit, WazirX and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

