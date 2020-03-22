Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $85.98 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

