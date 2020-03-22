Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Zipper has a market capitalization of $720,990.66 and $717,166.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. During the last week, Zipper has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036668 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000378 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

