Zippie (ZIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $285,833.18

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and YoBit. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $285,833.18 and $48.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.02730088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00189701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

