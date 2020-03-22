ZMINE Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ZMINE has a total market cap of $94,652.62 and approximately $153.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00356492 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016476 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002044 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

