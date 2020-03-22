ZrCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,259.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00019034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $85,259.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

