ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00018733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $87,675.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

