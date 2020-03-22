ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 160.2% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $204,805.53 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00651900 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,669,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,669,680 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

