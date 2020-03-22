ZumCoin One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $470,628.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

