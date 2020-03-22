ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.16 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $21.16 million and $1.59 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 472,081,187 coins and its circulating supply is 459,910,316 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

